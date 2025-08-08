OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $287.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.24 and its 200-day moving average is $262.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.