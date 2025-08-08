PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,431 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $62.92 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

