iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96,747 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

