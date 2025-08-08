Analyzing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ondas has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A10 Networks has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ondas alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of A10 Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $7.19 million 81.16 -$38.01 million ($0.58) -5.60 A10 Networks $261.70 million 4.91 $50.14 million $0.68 26.20

This table compares Ondas and A10 Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A10 Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and A10 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -412.92% -232.07% -47.40% A10 Networks 18.45% 25.46% 10.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ondas and A10 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00 A10 Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ondas currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. A10 Networks has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Ondas.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Ondas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package. It also provides intelligent management and automation tool comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery. In addition, the company offers A10 Defend Threat Control, a standalone SaaS platform; A10 Defend Orchestrator provides a centralized point of control for seamless distributed denial of service (DDoS) defense management and execution; A10 Defend Detector, a Netflow, Sflow, IPFIX-based DDoS detector used to easily manage the scale and heterogenous nature of SP networks; and A10 Defend Mitigator, a precision, automated, scalable, and intelligent DDoS mitigation solution. It delivers its solutions in optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software forms. The company serves cloud providers; cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable service providers; government organizations; and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, government, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. It markets its products through sales organizations; and distribution channel partners, such as distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.