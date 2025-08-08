FY2027 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Decreased by Analyst

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$16.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

TSE:OLA opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 17,962 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.06, for a total transaction of C$270,527.48. Also, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$116,025.75. Insiders sold a total of 50,462 shares of company stock valued at $781,286 in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

