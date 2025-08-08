iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

