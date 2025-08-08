Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

ORCL stock opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

