Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $7,288,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,412,210.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 314,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,416.41. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7,978.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 258,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

