iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.10 and its 200 day moving average is $528.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

