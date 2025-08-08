DA Davidson Increases Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $355.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $265.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.
In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
