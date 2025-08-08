The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74,507 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

