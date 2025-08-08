Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $558,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $132,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

