Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,300 shares, agrowthof54.6% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $212.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.22.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.3786 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
