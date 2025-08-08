Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,300 shares, agrowthof54.6% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $212.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.22.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.3786 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.