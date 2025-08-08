PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 91,302 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,302 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $38,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.3%

ET opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

