PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,009 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,818,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,374,000 after buying an additional 151,336 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after buying an additional 160,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $191.14 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $189.77 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $294.91.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.91.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

