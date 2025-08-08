PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 4,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 607,821 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pentair by 229.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after buying an additional 547,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,283,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after buying an additional 346,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 9,873.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after buying an additional 343,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $101.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

