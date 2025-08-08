PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 85.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 75.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $303.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.47 and a 200-day moving average of $282.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

