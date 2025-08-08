PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $14,768,000. Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,055,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 44,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock worth $3,817,635. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

