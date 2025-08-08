Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $95,746,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,428,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,701,000 after buying an additional 828,688 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in QIAGEN by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,851,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after acquiring an additional 573,269 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,584,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,463,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Price Performance

QGEN stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. QIAGEN N.V. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

QIAGEN Dividend Announcement

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.97 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%. QIAGEN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. QIAGEN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group boosted their target price on QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

