Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aramark by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,605,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,162 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Aramark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,953,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Aramark by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,690,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 1,547,792 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.13 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Aramark’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

