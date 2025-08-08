Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Stake Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

