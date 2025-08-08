PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $735.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

