Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,615,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $85,155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,660,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

