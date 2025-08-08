Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

