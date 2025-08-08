PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 364,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

