Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,877 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 173.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 219,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 138,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 285,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 901,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 75,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.78 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.