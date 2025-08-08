Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 21,789 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,591 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,421,000 after purchasing an additional 138,565 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after buying an additional 366,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,409,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

