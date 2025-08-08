Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $198.48 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

