Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

UCON opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

