Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8%

IYF opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

