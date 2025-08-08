Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Cowen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.97.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

