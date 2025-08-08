Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,985 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.85. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

