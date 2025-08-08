Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

