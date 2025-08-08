Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.1%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

