Benjamin Bressler Sells 167,494 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,185,796.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,231.30. This trade represents a 87.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,567 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $98,749.35.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $616,171.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $675.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $5,900,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 110.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 494,709 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 353,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

