Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Chairman Mark T. Mondello Sells 20,000 Shares

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $4,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,420,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,305,648. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,896,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,667 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.