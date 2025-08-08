Short Interest in kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Grows By 69.0%

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,100 shares, anincreaseof69.0% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

kneat.com Stock Performance

OTC:KSIOF opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

