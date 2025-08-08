Short Interest in kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Grows By 69.0%

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,100 shares, anincreaseof69.0% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
kneat.com Stock Performance
OTC:KSIOF opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
kneat.com Company Profile
