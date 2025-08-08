Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, anincreaseof82.3% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of LTGHY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 494.0%. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

