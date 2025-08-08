Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 7,254 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $2,619,201.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 582,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,436,289.91. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Carvana Price Performance
Carvana stock opened at $357.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $413.33.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $6,554,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
