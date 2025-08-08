Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 7,254 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $2,619,201.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 582,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,436,289.91. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $357.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $413.33.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $6,554,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.