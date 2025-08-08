Robert S. Wetherbee Sells 50,000 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at $22,886,127.08. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATI Trading Down 0.9%

ATI stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 104.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in ATI by 79.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 117.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 price target on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.