CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $2,794,312.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 5.9%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $425.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.94 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $229.72 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.