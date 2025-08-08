Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 74.7% in July

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,000 shares, agrowthof74.7% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.
Nufarm Price Performance
Nufarm stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.
Nufarm Company Profile
