Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 74.7% in July

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,000 shares, agrowthof74.7% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Nufarm stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

