Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

