IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

IAC opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.23. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in IAC by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 430,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 359,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

