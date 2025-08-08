ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 1,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

