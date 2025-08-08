Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target to $17.00

ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ONESPAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Report on OSPN
ONESPAN Stock Down 8.5%
Institutional Trading of ONESPAN
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Comerica Bank increased its position in ONESPAN by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONESPAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONESPAN by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in ONESPAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ONESPAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ONESPAN
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ONESPAN
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ONESPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONESPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.