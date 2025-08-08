Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target to $17.00

ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut ONESPAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12. ONESPAN has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Comerica Bank increased its position in ONESPAN by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONESPAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONESPAN by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in ONESPAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ONESPAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

