JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $23.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSAT. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Viasat Stock Down 5.8%

VSAT stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.11. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 233.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

