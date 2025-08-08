KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

IAC Stock Up 0.8%

IAC stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. IAC has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The company had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Analysts expect that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IAC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 48.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IAC by 118.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in IAC by 21.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

