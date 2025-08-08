Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) CTO Sells $6,848,350.40 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CTO Kris Rasmussen sold 217,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $6,848,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 11,488,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,119,064.48. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Figma Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of FIG opened at $78.49 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.07 and a beta of 0.65.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

