Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $10.60 to $11.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 174,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2,014.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 565,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

